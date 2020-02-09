UPDATE: Missing Tyler man found safe

Brandon Thomas has been found safe.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says Brandon Thomas has been found safe.

According to Tyler PD, around 9:30 p.m.,Thomas was located at the Target in Tyler, unharmed and in good condition.

Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, they were contacted about a missing person.

Family members of Brandon Thomas, 29, of Tyler say he had walked away from his home in the 5200 block of Briar Cove Dr. on foot, around 5:40 p.m.