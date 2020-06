TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing man.

James Reed Johnson, 29, was reported missing by police Saturday.

Reed is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Johnson is known to walk around Houston Street and Vine and Palace. He does not talk much but will answer to his name.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Tyler police at (903) 531-1000.