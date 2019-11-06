TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating the owner of a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a fatal motorcycle crash last week.

According to the TPD, on Friday, June 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle in the 300 block of South Southwest Loop 323.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the motorcycle was heading northbound on Loop 323 when the driver, identified as Kenric Demond Hoil, 43, of Tyler, lost control, possibly trying to avoid debris in the roadway.

Holi was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators have obtained video footage indicating a light-colored pickup, also traveling north, was hauling a 2017 Taotao DB10 off-road dirt bike that fell from the bed of the truck into the roadway.

Police say this caused Holi to hit the debris or "take evasive action" resulting in his death.

If you have any information related to the owner of the pickup referenced above, please contact Detective Kevin Fite at (903) 533-2025 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833.