Tyler Police searching for robbery suspect

The suspect stole the victim's car after dragging her behind it.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at a CEFCO on W. Houston St.

On Monday, January 4, at 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered the CEFCO then stole the clerk's purse and car keys. He ran out of the store and the clerk followed. A fight over the purse and keys ensued however the suspect was able to gain access to the clerk’s red 2007 Pontiac G6.

The clerk continued to try to stop the suspect but he backed her car up, dragging her and throwing her free of the car. He then left the area with her vehicle.

The clerk suffered injuries to her head and elbows.