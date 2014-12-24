Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1

TYLER, Texas —
The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.
Police say a 22-year-old Tyler man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital for surgery.
His condition is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
