Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1

TYLER, Texas —

The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.



According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.



Police say a 22-year-old Tyler man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital for surgery.



His condition is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.



This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.