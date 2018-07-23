Tyler Police responded to an aggravated robbery of two people who at a carwash on Monday, according to a press release.

The robbery took place at the Car Wash and Detail at 2415 South Broadway.

According to the press release, the male victims stated that two black males entered the waiting area of the business took their cash and personal belongings at gun point.

Another possible suspect vehicle description was given to officers that a tan Chevy Tahoe left the area and headed north on South Broadway.

An officer headed to the scene spotted the possible suspect vehicle and pulled it over at Sixth Street and South Broadway. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran into Pizza Hut where he ran through the business and out the back door. He was caught by a second officer about a block away.

The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Kendall Thomas of Tyler. Thomas is being charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). Investigators are also looking into whether or not Thomas was involved in the robbery.

The suspects involved in the robbery were described as two black males in their 20’s, one heavy build and one skinny. One suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

© 2018 KYTX