Tyler police searching for white Escalade involved in hit-and-run crash

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was not seriously injured.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash on South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323 Sunday evening.

According to Tyler police's Andy Erbaugh, a white Cadillac Escalade and another vehicle crashed into the each other at about 8:52 p.m.

The driver of the Escalade left the scene in the vehicle. Police say the Escalade has heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and was smoking.

The Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all actively searching for the suspect.

