Police search for man accused of injuring child in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man wanted on accusations of injuring a child.
Lasabien Ford has a warrant for his arrest with a $750,000 bond for an incident that happened April 21, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Anyone who knows about his location is asked to contact Detective Womack at 903-535-0121 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
