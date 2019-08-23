TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Sunday.

According to police, around 2:14 a.m., officers responded to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Hospital to investigate a 16-year-old male who had been shot.

Police say the victim met with unknown suspects to do a gun sale they had set up through social media.

Police say they had agreed to meet in the 5300 block of South Broadway in a parking lot. Three black male suspects pulled up in a vehicle and made contact with the victim. The suspect in the rear seat of the vehicle grabbed the gun by force from the victim with the intent to steal it.

A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect over the weapon. That is when the suspect allegedly shot the victim twice, striking him in the arm and shoulder.

Police say the suspects fled in the vehicle that had also been stolen and recovered in Tyler.

The victim was treated and released with a non-life threatening injury.

If you can identify this suspect contact Detective Fite at 903-533-2025 or call Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

