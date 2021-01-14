Tyler police seeking missing 68-year-old man with dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

According to authorities, William Hardin walked away from his residence in the 700 block of David Dr. around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He is described as 5'10" and weighs 130 pounds with shoulder-length grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Gold's Gym" on the front and black pants.

Authorities say Hardin has dementia. He was last seen at the Walmart at 6801 S. Broadway around 4 p.m. looking confused as he walked in and back out.