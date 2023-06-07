Tyler Police seeking people responsible for overflowing fountain at conference center

Tyler Police Department advises the public to refrain from damaging the city's property.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to refrain from damaging the city's property.

Many people stopped to take photos and videos of the fountain bubbling over at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center on Monday.

While it looks like a simple prank, anything other than water can potentially cause issues with the mechanics of the fountain.

This incident has been reported to the Tyler Police Department along with the videos of those responsible.

Please note that the Tyler Police Department has surveillance cameras installed and are in the process of adding more. The city of Tyler urges residents to protect this brand new conference center and park as much as possible.