TYLER POLICE: Shots fired after man attempted to sexually assault victim in apartment unit

CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Police are investigating a reported attempted sexual assault that led to a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department, a man attempted to enter the apartment of two men at Chelsea Creek Apartments, located at 4920 Thistle Creek.

Police say the suspect pulled down the window screen of an apartment unit , began making lewd gestures and inappropriately touched a man who was sleeping.

The other roomate fired four shots at the suspect as ran from the apartment unit.