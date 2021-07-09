Police: Suspects in Tyler teen's shooting death tried to rob the victim, his friend

Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Police documents allege two Tyler men, who are accused of killing a 17-year-old last week, were trying to rob the teen and his friend outside of a residence in Tyler.

Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler. McNeely was killed outside of his residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive early morning on June 30.

Tyler police detectives arrested Urrutia and Martinez last Saturday in Dickinson in Galveston County. They were later transported to the Smith County Jail, where they remain.

The Texas Penal Code states a person is charged with capital murder if police believe they killed a person while committing another felony, such as aggravated robbery. If found guilty, a person could face the death penalty.