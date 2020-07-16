TYLER POLICE: Toddler dead, parents arrested for injury to child

Manuel Williams, 39, Courtnie Williams, 30, were booked into the Smith County Jail on $1M bond each.

TYLER, Texas — The parents of a 3-year-old child are behind bars after the toddler died at a Tyler hospital Wednesday night.

According to the Tyler Police Department, police and the Tyler Fire Department responded to to a home in the 500 block of North Glenwood Boulevard, just after 10 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, the TFD was performing CPR on the toddler and police noticed the child sustained visible. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

After further investigation, Tyler police arrested Manuel Williams, 39, Courtnie Williams, 30, and charged with felony to a child.

Police say the charges could be upgraded to capital murder.