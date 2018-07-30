TYLER — Tyler Police are urging people to take the extra step and pay inside before accidentally using a gas skimmer.

Last Friday they arrested three people who are suspected of using gas skimmers at the Exxon gas station on Loop 323. Police reported the suspects linked to numerous items of evidence that connects them to skimmers and fraud.

Police do have recommendations to help you avoid theft.

"Don't use your debit card and if you he to use your debit card don't run it as debit run it as credit transaction never put your pin into a pump,” Sgt. Colby says.

Officer Colby says thieves are becoming more sophisticated and using Bluetooth and text messaging to recover information off skimmers. If you think you are a victim of skimming contact the police.

