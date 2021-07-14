Tyler Police warn public about scammers posing as Tyler Police Officers

People are receiving calls from 903-531-1000 asking them for their financial information and presenting themselves as a Tyler Police Detective.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is warning the public about a new scam.

In a post on Facebook, department officials say people are receiving calls from 903-531-1000 asking them for their financial information and presenting themselves as a Tyler Police Detective.

"STOP! This is a SCAM!," The post reads. "That is our primary Dispatch non-emergency number. We would NEVER ask you for any of your financial information, especially on the phone."

Police say the scammers are "spoofing" the non-emergency dispatch number so it looks like the Tyler Police Department is calling. Officials stress, again, that they are not making these calls.

"Never give out your financial information or identifying information over the phone to someone you do not know," the post says.