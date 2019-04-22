TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Auto Theft Task Force is warning citizens due to increase of victims who were unaware they had purchased a used stolen vehicle that was posted on social media.

According to Tyler City Police Department, the suspects are predominately targeting the Hispanic community by posting vehicles online in Spanish and Spanish websites. The vehicles listed to be sold are extremely below market value to attract buyers.

Tyler City Police Department says the "seller" will have the buyer meet them in Houston or Dallas where they will complete the transaction to sell the vehicle that is actually stolen. The seller will provide a fictitious title that appears to be legitimate to the buyer and uses fictitious paper driver’s license to match the title.

Tyler PD says the seller requires cash to purchase the vehicle. When the buyer returns home to register the vehicle, they are informed that the vehicle is stolen and law enforcement is contacted.

“The one common trend in all sales that should be a “red flag’ to buyers, the vehicles are being sold for well below the market value,” investigator with the East Texas Auto Task Force Gary King said.

Tyler City Police Departments provides a few tips for buyers. First, is to only agree to purchase the vehicle at a local police station parking lot. Also, take a photo of the seller with your cellphone and verify VIN before the sale.

If the seller refuses to these terms, it should be a “NO DEAL".

Tyler PD says if the seller agrees to the terms, have them drive to your town because most likely they will not be there to meet you.