TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is taking the first steps toward shaping a new airport master plan.

Officials hosted a public meeting at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to discuss how the community can give input on the future of the airport.

Airport Manager Davis Dickson said the meeting is the first step in a process that will kick off a plan for the next 20 years of development at the airport.

