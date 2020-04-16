TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has received $1.2 million in grant funding for economic relief to assist with the coronavirus outbreak.

In total, 10 East Texas airports received over $2.6 million in grant money.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and was appropriated as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

