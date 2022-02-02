City of Tyler preparing for winter weather

The city is taking extra precautions this year to ensure safety for residents with the upcoming freezing temperatures.

TYLER, Texas — If the historic winter storm from last year taught any valuable lessons, it was to ensure extra preparation for any future winter storms.

With freezing temperatures in the immediate forecast, the city of Tyler has released their Cold Weather Response Plan to ensure safety for residents. The plan involves every City department and extra steps they've taken to prepare for the storm.

"The very first thing is that we have been preparing for this storm since the last event," said Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

A major focus of the plan includes keeping roads clear and safe in case of emergencies. Paths to hospitals and other essential services will receive extra maintenance to make transportation easier in those circumstances.

"Our main focus for streets during winter storms is our bridges and overpasses, and our routes to the hospitals," said the City of Tyler's LouAnn Campbell, "Those things are really important and that's what we focus on. That's where our priorities are."

The City also has a free Rave Alert system that everybody can sign up for to receive live alerts and emergency notices. Sign up for the alerts can be found on their official website, cityoftyler.org.

Above all, city officials are confident that an abundance of resources are available to help everyone make it through.

"Police officers and firefighters are on the street around the clock," says Findlay, "We have so many city workers and employees that are all over the city right now."