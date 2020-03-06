TYLER, Texas — Protesters are expected to congregate at the Square in Downtown Tyler for a fifth consecutive day in response to the recent killings of African Americans by police including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

At 5:30 p.m., the Tyler NAACP chapter will hold a press conference at the Square across from the courthouse. According to the flyer, the NAACP will discuss "identifying the problem and the solution" to police violence.

People attending the press conference are urged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

After four days of protest, no violence has erupted from protesters, bystanders or police. The Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith say they welcome the protests if demonstrations remain peaceful.