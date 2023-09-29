Tyler Public Library celebrating national Banned Book Week with special giveaway

The Tyler Public Library will be giving away two famous banned books from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Public Library is excited to celebrate this year's Banned Book Week with a book giveaway.

The library will be giving away two famous banned books from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6.

Some of the books being given away are: 20 copies of Charlotte's Web by E.B. White, 20 copies of Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, and 50 copies of Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury in honor of the 70th anniversary of the publications.

The books will be made available at a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the library. One book per family will be distributed due to a limited number of copies available.

This special giveaway was made in part by the generous donations received by the public's help.

The library will also have a themed book display to reflect several banned or challenged books throughout history beginning Oct. 1.

Founded in 1982, Banned Book Week became a national celebration of books and right to read thanks to First Amendment activist Judith King.

Some of the classic books we consider banned today include, Wizard of Oz and To Kill a Mockingbird.