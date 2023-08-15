Tyler Public Library hosts walkthrough history exhibit about significant events in 1969

The 1960s was a time of love, war, music and science, and 1969 concluded the decade with Woodstock, the moon landing and the rise of the modern serial killer.

TYLER, Texas — Throughout this week, the Tyler Public Library is hosting an exhibit offering a look into an important year in American history.

The Dawn of Aquarius is the third annual Walkthrough History exhibit at the library and this year's event focuses displays and events from 1969.

Age of Aquarius will be open during the following dates and times: