City of Tyler receives 'outstanding' feedback on flashing traffic signals downtown

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has received the green light from community members to continue having flashing red lights at nine downtown traffic signals.

Beginning on Nov. 1, downtown traffic signals were set to flash red 24 hours a day, according to the city. The purpose of this was to collect feedback from the community to help with the next steps of creating and designing the new downtown public spaces plan.

As of Nov. 30, the flashing lights pilot program will be continuing after receiving feedback Main Street Director Amber Varona described as “outstanding.”

“We’ve had some feedback stating that it has dramatically reduced the amount of wrong-way drivers and also the cordialness between pedestrians and vehicles,” Varona said.