Tyler Regional Infusion Center helps 430 patients in nine days

TYLER, Texas — After being open for nine days, Smith County's Regional Infusion Center has helped to treat over 430 COVID-19 patients, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has reported.

The center, supported by the state, opened Monday, Aug. 30, at the UT Health North Campus Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271 to help treat the backlog of patients at local hospitals. The center treats patients with the monoclonal antibody treatment, often called Regeneron.

“We are thrilled by the high turnout for the monoclonal antibody infusions and believe they are helping slow the tide of hospital admissions across East Texas,” Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, said.

The center has 20 seats and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Medical professionals will be able to administer a monoclonal antibody treatment to up to 60 patients per day.

Patients will be monitored after the infusion before being sent home to recuperate. The infusions are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient.

“We have surpassed our previous peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the numbers continue to increase rather than decrease,” Dr. Cummins said. “This antibody infusion center is a step in the right direction to hopefully reduce that trend.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment is used to help alleviate symptoms for COVID-19 patients. Used to treat the backlog of patients, the center's purpose is to reduce the COVID-19 impact on local hospitals, alleviate pressure on staffing needs, and assist those who are ill and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody treatment, experts say, is not a replacement for getting a vaccine.

Eligible COVID-19 patients will need a form filled out by their doctor, which will act as a prescription for the infusion. To ensure that the facility is utilized for patients who meet the treatment qualification standards for this type of treatment, a referral is required and walk-in patients cannot be seen. If you do not have a general practitioner, please call the Infusion Center at 903-877-7119 for more information.

Patients are eligible for the medication when they:

Have a positive COVID-19 test;

Are within 10 days of symptom onset;

Are age 12 or older; and

Weigh a minimum of 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

The therapy is not authorized for patients who:

Have been hospitalized due to COVID-19;

Require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19; or

Require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19-related comorbidity.

The local infusion center can be reached at 903-877-7119 or at infusioncenter@smith-county.com