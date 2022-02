Patriot Guard Riders of East Texas honored veteran for his 100th birthday

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler World War II veteran was honored Tuesday on the eve of his 100th birthday with a procession by the Patriot Guard Riders of East Texas at Atria Copeland retirement community.

Melvin Gromatzky said he is thankful for his family, for becoming a centenarian and especially for God.

“I also want to give thanks to my doctor, who for about the last 15 years has got me going straight,” he said.

