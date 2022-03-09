Tylerite wins $3 million lottery ticket

The person won in the scratch ticket game $250 Million Cash Party.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler resident recently claimed a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million at a Lindale gas station.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Tylerite, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Raceway 6760, located at 3318 S. Main St. in Lindale.

The lottery said in its statement that this was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. The $250 Million Cash Party offers over $250 million in total prizes.