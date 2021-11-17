Tyler residents address Smith County commissioners about Pct. 1 constable post

Several community members spoke at Tuesday's meeting, saying the constable's office always has been respected, but recently, it has been an embarrassment.

TYLER, Texas — Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' position is not vacant at this time, but community members addressed Smith County commissioners Tuesday recommending a replacement for the position.

On Thursday, Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression, abuse of official capacity and theft between $750 and $2,500 by a public servant. He was released on the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.

Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were also arrested Nov. 10 on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. They were released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000.

Several community members spoke at Tuesday's meeting, saying the constable's office always has been respected in the community, but recently, it has been an embarrassment. Even though the constable's position is not open at this time, community members asked the Smith County judge and commissioners to appoint Willie Mims as Pct. 1 constable.