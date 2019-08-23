TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is asking residents to help them provide input on future city projects.

Leaders will use resident input in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan update.

Tyler 1st is the city's comprehensive plan adopted in 2007. The 20-year plan is a "strategic framework for future actions for the City and defines a vision for the future linked to overall goals and policies.

Every three to five years, the city is supposed to revisit the plan and adjust it as necessary.

The input is needed to determine areas of Tyler where the city needs to focus on improvement.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to learn about the progress made in implementing Tyler 1st and to provide feedback and suggestions for the next five years,” City Planning Manager Kyle Kingma said. “Getting resident input is critical to ensuring the plan reflects the vision of the entire community.”

Residents will have an opportunity to make their voices heard at a public open house at the Discovery Science Place Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 27 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Residents may also leave a comment on the Resilient Economy and Regionlism meeting page at Tyler1st.org.