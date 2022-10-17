Fall free bulky item collection set for Oct. 17-21

Bulky items include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee.

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are teaming up to collect bulky items for free from Oct. 17-21 in Tyler.

Residents can place their bulky items on the curb this week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bulky items include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. Items such as liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will not be picked up. Paint will be picked up only if it is dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

City of Tyler Solid Waste Department said after crews have collected the items on your street, to not put more items on the curb because those items will be charged a special pickup free.

If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, Oct. 24, call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

Tyler resident customers who cannot participate in the collection this week, can take their bulky items to the Tyler Recycling Center for a fee or call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.