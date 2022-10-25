Tyler residents set to raise awareness, funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

TYLER, Texas — This Saturday, Tyler residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Tyler walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.