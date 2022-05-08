Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family

"We want to let his family and friends know they have been and will remain in our prayers," the restaurant's Facebook post read.

TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday.

The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and 813 Lindsey Lane. Both are in Tyler.

The announcement for the fundraiser was made on the restaurant's official Facebook page Friday afternoon. The discounts and fundraiser are happening only Friday at both locations.