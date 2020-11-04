TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are still learning to adjust to the changes brought on by new COVID-19 related restrictions, using special combos and Easter deals to boost their revenue.

Restaurants in Tyler have been impacted severely by orders requiring dining rooms shut and people stay at home. In fact, a UT Tyler report published Thursday estimates in just two weeks Tyler area restaurants lost $22.8 million collectively.

To continue to keep the money coming in, many businesses are offering new specials and large discounts. This Easter Weekend, Tyler favorite Traditions offers some of their favorites to-go.

The Grove Kitchen and Gardens is one of a handful of other restaurants offering large sums of food at a low price. Fried chicken, pounds of crawfish and an Easter menu with various items are just a few examples of pick-up options.

Meanwhile, East Texas Brewing Company co-owner Meredith Price says they have seen an increase in drive-through and pick-up traffic due to a menu with rotating specials and steep discounts on beer.

“This week, we're running the ‘East Texas Survival Pack,’ which is four burgers and a large container full of fries. And then it comes with a six pack of ‘Yardbird’ [beer] and that'll be running through [Saturday]," Price said. "Our small growlers or our big growlers are half price. That has been very, very, very popular. And the survival pack has also been been really popular people. People are excited about that, because it's, you know, it's it's dinner for your family."