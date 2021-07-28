City of Tyler revises residential solar energy panel installation requirements

Previously, the amendment required residential solar panels to be situated away from the view of public streets.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to revise Chapter 10 of the Unified Development Code to allow residents to install solar energy devices on any roof elevation provided they are flush-mounted and color restricted. Ground-mounted devices will still be required to be screened from public view.

“This revision will provide the necessary clarity as to the ability to utilize solar energy devices in the City of Tyler," said Planning Director Kyle Kingma.