Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

Among the top five on the list are roadways in large metros such as Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study.

Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).

Among the top five on the list are roadways in large metros such as Houston, Dallas and Austin.