TYLER, Texas — After introducing the Tyler area to indoor climbing two years ago, the Tyler Rock Gym has announced they will be closing their doors at the end of the month.

The business announced will be closing permanently on December 29, at 5 p.m.

"We appreciate all the support he community has given us over the last 24 months," a statement from the business said

If you have a gift card or punch card, please make sure to use them by December 29. After that date they will no longer be valid.