TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Salvation Army has reached its 2019 goal for the annual red kettle fundraiser, which helps provide support for emergency shelters, recovery efforts and children’s programs.

While final reports are not yet available and kettle donations were low this year, Salvation Army Tyler Corps Capt. Robert Parker said a couple of anonymous donations helped the organization reach the hefty $400,000 goal.

The donations provide a majority of the local Salvation Army’s operating funds to help those in need, Parker said at the red kettle and Angel Tree kickoff event in early November.

