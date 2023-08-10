Tyler restaurant to close its doors after over 14 years

TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler seafood restaurant announced Thursday that it will close its doors permanently after over 14 years in businesses.
Breakers, located at 5106 Old Bullard Road, said in a Facebook post that the business will remain open through the end of August. The post added they hope to see its customers and friends until then.
"It is with sad hearts and frowning faces that Breakers must make the decision to close the doors. We have appreciated being able to serve the Tyler community for over 14 years," the post read.