Tyler restaurant to close its doors after over 14 years

Breakers, located at 5106 Old Bullard Road, said in a Facebook post that the business will remain open through the end of the month.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler seafood restaurant announced Thursday that it will close its doors permanently after over 14 years in businesses.

Breakers, located at 5106 Old Bullard Road, said in a Facebook post that the business will remain open through the end of August. The post added they hope to see its customers and friends until then.