TYLER, Texas — Tyler Parks and Recreation will reopen the Tyler Senior Center Monday under modified hours and strict public health protocols.

According to the City of Tyler, the center will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed at the center at any give time during the first phase of reopening. The center will also practice social distancing for any activities.

Texercise classes will resume, beginning at 10 a.m. Meals on Wheels will also serve seniors at 11 a.m.

All other activities will be closed.

For questions or more information on safe reopening procedures and programming, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 597-0781.