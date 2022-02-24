Tyler Senior Center to welcome back Friday night dances

The center, located at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host the dance to serve as a welcome back for the city's senior community.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Senior Center is bringing back its Friday night dances after roughly two years of postponement due to COVID-19.

The event will kick off this at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

These dances are for those 55 and older and will not be weekly at this time. A schedule will be released soon, the city of Tyler said.

The center, located at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host the dance to serve as a welcome back for the city's senior community. Andrea Jordan and the Smooth Cactus Band will perform.



“This will be the first Friday Night Dance back since the start of the pandemic and we are so excited to see everyone,” said Leanne Robinette, director of parks and recreation. “Since this is a special occasion, and after waiting nearly two years, this first dance will be free admission!”