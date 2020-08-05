TYLER, Texas — Seniors in Tyler got a chance to celebrate graduation Thursday by taking part in a special parade.

Seniors were encouraged to get dressed up in their caps and gowns and hop in their cars for the parade. Some of the cars were decorated with car chalk and balloons as seniors sat in the bed of trucks or stuck their heads out of sun roofs.

Residents in the neighborhood stood outside their homes, waving and cheering on the Class of 2020 as the drivers honked their horns. Other residents held signs congratulating the class.