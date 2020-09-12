Tyler Solid Waste truck catches fire

TYLER, Texas — At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, things took an unexpected turn for Tyler's solid waste department when one of the drivers noticed smoke coming from the back of his truck.

Leroy Sparrow, city of Tyler solid waste director, said one of the dumpsters that the truck picked up had something hot enough to ignite the load the truck was carrying. As soon as he realized his garbage truck was on fire, the driver made the quick decision to dump the load of trash in an empty nearby commercial parking lot.