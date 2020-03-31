TYLER, Texas — Tyler State Park will be closed for day use beginning Wednesday, April 1. However, the park will be open for camping in the Big Pine, Lakeview and Cedar Point camping loops only.

The announcement comes a day after Texas State Parks announced that some parks would be closed to comply with social distancing and allow time for disinfection.

However, the park also said heavy rains closed biking trails, and the trails would likely be closed for the remainder of the week.

The park did not say when the park would reopen.

Texas State Parks will maintain a map to update on the status of different parks.

If you have a scheduled visit in March or April, Texas Parks and Wildlife will waive cancellation fees. To cancel your scheduled visit, reach out to the Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900.

If you have a reservation that is impacted by any park closure, an agent with the Customer Service Center will contact you.