TYLER, Texas — Texas parks reopened, bringing a steady stream of fishermen and hikers at Tyler State Park.

While camping sites and bike trails are closed, one business is open, welcoming customers back with open arms.

State Park Grocery is known for their fudge and gelato. It also gives campers a chance to stock up for the night. Like many businesses, the store has been suffering since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was difficult for us being that it was spring break when everything shut down and we've been able to stay open luckily because we have a lot of locals that come in," manager Jennifer Wyatt said.

WYATT SAYS THAT ONCE THE OVERNIGHT CAMPING IS ALLOWED SHE'S CONFIDENT THAT TRAFFIC TO THE PARK AND HER BUSINESS WILL RETURN.