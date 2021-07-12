Tyler street screaming for repairs finally fixed

The disintegrating service road near Troup Hwy. and Golden Rd. posed a challenge and even safety risk for residents for about 20 years.

TYLER, Texas — It's a holiday miracle as Tylerites rejoice after a long-damaged road in the city finally got a makeover.

The disintegrating service road near Troup Hwy. and Golden Rd. posed a challenge and even safety risk for residents for about 20 years.

Before these repairs, many said they didn’t even want to visit the stores in the South East Crossing shopping center because they weren’t willing to put their cars at risk.

“I’m not driving through the 5' pothole out here to get into your business,” said one resident said.

City Councilman Bob Westbrook said the road's condition violated the international fire code which pushed the owners to fix it.

“It really got serious in January when our fire department had to answer a call at the hotel and the fire trucks couldn't pass through certain areas of the parking lot,” Westbrook said. "When we had such failure of the roadway that we did, and made it near impossible for the trucks to respond to emergency calls, that put them in violation of the fire code."

Now the road is smooth and pothole free.

Robert Owens owns Corner Bakery on the service road and he breathed a sign of relief as the hurdles so many people faced on their way to his restaurant finally cleared.

“They're as good as I've ever seen them," Owens said. "Corner Baker Cafe has been here for 10 years. And we have suffered this road private road that surrounds us for that entire time.”

Owens said he hopes the city will adopt this road and maintain it from here on out.