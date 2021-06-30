Police investigating after Tyler teen killed in overnight shooting

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the TPD, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3200 block of Omega Dr., on reports of a shooting. Police say an altercation broke out at the location and one person was shot.

The victim, identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.