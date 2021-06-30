Police investigating after Tyler teen killed in overnight shooting

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to the TPD, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3200 block of Omega Dr., on reports of a shooting. Police say an altercation broke out at the location and one person was shot.
The victim, identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. The case remains under investigation.