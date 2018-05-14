Young Life, a Colorado Springs-based parachurch ministry, shared more details on the youth leaders involved in a vehicle wreck just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35.

DPS determined the Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

Anna Wegener, a Tyler native, died in the crash. Blake Rodgers and Mackenzie Davis were both hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

Young Life expressed their great sorrow for the loss of Wegener, calling her, "a joy and a blessing to every person she came in contact with," and, "to know her was to get a glimpse of Jesus."

Those close to her knew she was "all in" with Young Life throughout her educational career.

Wegener's long-time soccer coach at Robert E. Lee said she was a model student - both academically and athletically. He also said she was an inspiration to everyone around her.

"I was thinking of all the girls in 20+ years who could be more selfless than her and I can't think of too many people." he said.

Coach Chris Woodard was Wegener's coach all four years she played varsity soccer, he said her selflessness off the field was present on the field too.

"It was not all about playing or starting for her. It was about a relationship with her teammates, and doing everything she could to help them reach their goals." Coach Woodard said.

When he heard about her passing it put things into perspective, "It just reminds us how vital your life is on a day to day basis. Accidents can happen so you have to be enjoying life every day."

The ministry also posted photos and links to Rodgers' and Davis' GoFundMe pages to help their families' medical expenses.

