Tyler teen sentenced to 12 years for injuring two 13-year-old girls in shooting

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to injuring two teenage girls in a March shooting.

Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 2 in the 241st District Court.

He was then sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to court records. He will receive 234 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail.

Around 7:50 p.m. on March 12, officers responded to the area of N. Ross Ave. and W. Bow Street on reports of gunshots, police said.

At the same time, police were also told two 13-year-old girls had been shot and were at a local hospital.

Police said there were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Ross Ave., where there was a party taking place in that area. Humphrey was identified as the suspect.