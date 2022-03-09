Tyler teen with cerebral palsy makes film debut in action thriller, 'The Contractor'

Nicolas Noblitt, an eighth grader at Whitehouse Junior High, was born at just 26 weeks.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and hearing loss is pushing past boundaries with his film debut in the action thriller “The Contractor,” which opens in theaters April 1.

Nicolas Noblitt, an eighth grader at Whitehouse Junior High, was born at just 26 weeks. He weighed 1 pound 2 ounces, and the premature birth required a 101-day stay in a neonatal intensive care unit. At one year old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Natalie Noblitt, Nicolas’ mother, said despite the challenges, her son knew early on that he wanted to be an actor.