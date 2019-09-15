TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler will borrow about $21 million this year to pay for sewer system work required by the federal government.

The work will include rehabilitating manholes, inspecting sewer lines, replacing pipe, and starting the process of rerouting sewer lines if needed.

The bulk of the work so far has been happening in the downtown and northern parts of Tyler. Starting in 2020, the city has planned work in one basin in the northwestern part of the city and another between Loop 323 and West Grande Boulevard. Jimmie Johnson, the utilities director for the city of Tyler, said the upcoming year will be the fourth in a 10-year process. All the work is mandated by a 2017 settlement the city reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

